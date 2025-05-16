India's trade gap widens in 'tariff tantrum' month; exports surge 9%

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened significantly to $26.42 billion in April from $21.5 billion in March, as a 9 per cent year-on-year uptick in exports was outweighed by a far sharper surge in imports that hit their third-highest tally in a month that US President Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums upended global trade dynamics.

While April’s exports stood at $38.5 billion, a tad lower than the $41.97 billion recorded in March, imports rose to $64.91 billion, 19.1 per cent higher than a year ago and 2.2 per cent over March’s influx, according to quick trade estimates released by the Commerce