Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India's US crude imports rebound as Washington tightens screws on Russia

India's US crude imports rebound as Washington tightens screws on Russia

India may have bought over $1 bn of US oil in August; increasing such shipments helps it to trim trade surplus with the US

Oil imports, Crude oil
Premium

While dirty Canadian crudes shipped from the US to India accounted for 35 per cent of overall US export volumes in August, the rest came from sweet grades | Photo: Bloomberg

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
While Russia and West Asia have been slugging it out for market share in India to sell their crude oil, the United States is quietly making its moves on the sidelines. The US has doubled its share of the Indian crude market in the last few months, industry sources said and ship-tracking data show.

Some of the increase in America's market share may have come at Russia’s expense, India’s biggest crude oil supplier, said industry sources.

India may have bought over $1 billion of US oil in August, according to calculations by 'Business Standard' based on ship-tracking

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon