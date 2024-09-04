India's US crude imports rebound as Washington tightens screws on Russia

While Russia and West Asia have been slugging it out for market share in India to sell their crude oil, the United States is quietly making its moves on the sidelines. The US has doubled its share of the Indian crude market in the last few months, industry sources said and ship-tracking data show.

Some of the increase in America's market share may have come at Russia’s expense, India’s biggest crude oil supplier, said industry sources.

India may have bought over $1 billion of US oil in August, according to calculations by 'Business Standard' based on ship-tracking