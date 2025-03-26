Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India strengthens social protection, coverage hits 49%: ILO report

The data- pooling exercise is carried out ahead of the 113th annual session of International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva in June

Image: Shutterstock

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

In a move that could help seal the long-pending totalisation agreement with the US, the government is carrying out a national social security data-pooling exercise to assess the extent of social protection coverage in India.
 
The Union labour ministry has written to as many as 10 major states in the first phase of the exercise, asking them to share beneficiary data from various social security and welfare schemes they provide, according to a government official.
 
“This data-pooling exercise will not only strengthen India’s global reputation as a social protection pioneer but also help the central government, states, and Union Territories
