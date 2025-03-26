India strengthens social protection, coverage hits 49%: ILO report

In a move that could help seal the long-pending totalisation agreement with the US, the government is carrying out a national social security data-pooling exercise to assess the extent of social protection coverage in India.

The Union labour ministry has written to as many as 10 major states in the first phase of the exercise, asking them to share beneficiary data from various social security and welfare schemes they provide, according to a government official.

“This data-pooling exercise will not only strengthen India’s global reputation as a social protection pioneer but also help the central government, states, and Union Territories