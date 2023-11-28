India to take up both fuel and biofuel at COP28 climate summit in Dubai

In addition to advancing the climate agenda, Indian officials are expected to discuss both crude oil flows and biofuel partnerships on the sidelines of the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) United Nations (UN) Climate Summit in Dubai.

While the government will pitch its Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) to a large group of developing nations, talks on oil flows are also expected with West Asian partners, officials said.

The annual meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, more commonly referred to as COP, is set to begin on Thursday. The meeting is taking place at a time when nations are increasingly divided over how to achieve a substantial decline in global