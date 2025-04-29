India-UK FTA remains elusive as key issues block final agreement

Two days of intense negotiations between India and the United Kingdom (UK) aimed at finalising a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) ended without a breakthrough, since both sides couldn’t resolve four-five outstanding issues, a person aware of the matter said.

“Both sides tried to finalise the deal during these two days, but couldn’t close the negotiations. Four-five issues still need to be sorted,” the source told Business Standard, without specifying the exact points of contention.

Preparations had been made for a formal announcement, with both sides anticipating a conclusion to the agreement, it has been learnt. However, the talks ended