India-UK FTA remains elusive as key issues block final agreement

India-UK FTA remains elusive as key issues block final agreement

The development follows Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to London, where he was on a two-day trip starting Monday

The negotiations cover a range of areas including tariff reductions, enhanced market access, and simplified trade procedures

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Two days of intense negotiations between India and the United Kingdom (UK) aimed at finalising a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) ended without a breakthrough, since both sides couldn’t resolve four-five outstanding issues, a person aware of the matter said.
 
“Both sides tried to finalise the deal during these two days, but couldn’t close the negotiations. Four-five issues still need to be sorted,” the source told Business Standard, without specifying the exact points of contention.
 
Preparations had been made for a formal announcement, with both sides anticipating a conclusion to the agreement, it has been learnt. However, the talks ended
