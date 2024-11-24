India-UK FTA talks likely to restart in January amid complex issues

India and the UK could resume free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations as early as January, although reaching a consensus on issues such as modern trade topics — labour and environment — and a social security pact remains tricky.

While the FTA talks will “resume discussions based on the progress achieved previously”, some agreements made by the previous government under Rishi Sunak may not resonate with the new British government, sources familiar with the matter told Business Standard.

For instance, during the FTA talks, the Labour Party government in Britain is likely to seek commitments on modern trade issues like labour