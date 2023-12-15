Sensex (    %)
                        
India-UK FTA talks: Trying to balance mobility, migration concerns

After a high-level UK delegation visited India to iron out the differences, currently, an Indian delegation is in London to advance discussions

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

With the proposed India-United Kingdom (UK) free-trade agreement (FTA) reaching the last leg, both countries are trying to strike a balance between their concerns over mobility and migration-related issues, a senior government official said on Friday.

“We have to balance the UK’s migration concerns with our (India’s) mobility issues. The point is we would like our companies to be given mobility so that they can perform over there and their concern that migration doesn’t go unchecked,” the official said, without divulging details since the discussions are confidential.

Easy visa norms for the movement of professionals has been one of India’s

Topics : India-UK Free Trade FTA free trade agreement India-UK ties India trade

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

