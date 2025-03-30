India, US begin sectoral talks to shape contours of trade agreement

As India and the United States (US) have ‘broadly’ developed an understanding on the contours of a proposed trade deal, the commerce department will soon begin discussions with the ministries of agriculture, heavy industries, petroleum, among others, amid pressure on New Delhi to import more from America.

These interministerial discussions are crucial for launching negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Sectoral expert-level engagements under the BTA will begin virtually in the coming weeks, paving the way for an early in-person negotiating round, the commerce department said on Saturday. Both countries hope to finalise the first tranche of the trade