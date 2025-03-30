Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, US begin sectoral talks to shape contours of trade agreement

India, US begin sectoral talks to shape contours of trade agreement

Interministerial talks to explore tariff cuts and market access; key sectors under focus include EVs, oil derivatives, plastics, and sensitive farm goods like dairy and almonds

These interministerial discussions are crucial for launching negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

As India and the United States (US) have ‘broadly’ developed an understanding on the contours of a proposed trade deal, the commerce department will soon begin discussions with the ministries of agriculture, heavy industries, petroleum, among others, amid pressure on New Delhi to import more from America.
 
These interministerial discussions are crucial for launching negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Sectoral expert-level engagements under the BTA will begin virtually in the coming weeks, paving the way for an early in-person negotiating round, the commerce department said on Saturday. Both countries hope to finalise the first tranche of the trade
Topics : US India relations trade agreements Electric Vehicles Plastics Almonds

