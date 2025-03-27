India, US in intense talks on digital services, tariff cuts in BTA phase-I

The ongoing talks related to the first phase of the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) are seeing intense discussions on liberalisation of India's digital services, apart from reduction of tariff on goods, people aware of the matter said.

A team of US officials, headed by Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) Brendan Lynch, is in the national capital and has been holding three-day intense discussions with commerce department representatives starting Wednesday. The idea is to finalise the contours of the proposed trade deal by month-end since both sides have set an ambitious deadline to close it by the fall of this