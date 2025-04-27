Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India, US likely to use side letters to settle non-tariff barriers

The US has in recent days raised serious concern over non-tariff barriers the American businesses face in India

In the context of an FTA, side letters are separate documents negotiated alongside the main agreement to address specific concerns, clarify interpretations, or make special arrangements between the parties

Asit Ranjan Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

India and the United States (US) may resolve contentious non-tariff barriers (NTBs) by signing the so-called “side letters” outside the framework of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA).  In recent months, the US has flagged certain provisions of the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, data localisation, and quality control orders as some of the non-tariff barriers.
 
“There may be more side letters signed between India and the US as part of a mutual understanding between the two governments. These will be largely in the context of non-tariff barriers,” said a government official, requesting anonymity.
 
In the context of
Topics : US India relations tariffs Tariff barriers

