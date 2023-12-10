India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting likely to be held next month

India and the United States (US) are gearing up for the annual Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting next month, where both sides hope to strengthen bilateral relations, resolve trade and investment issues and identify more areas for engagement, people aware of the matter said.

“The TPF meet was supposed to happen this month, but may take place in January,” one of the persons cited above said.

The India-US TPF will be co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai. Both the nations held the 13th ministerial-level meeting of the TPF in Washington in January. The India-US TPF was reconvened in November 2021 after a gap of four years.