India weighs 3 options as US doubles safeguard duties on steel, aluminium

India is considering three options after the US doubled steel and aluminium safeguard duties to 50 per cent, further straining bilateral trade ties.

“At present, there are three options on the table. We can press that the US measure is a safeguard duty and impose retaliatory tariffs. Since the US disagrees, it may retaliate. This can go on and on potentially. India can also file a dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO), like some other countries. We can also continue to talk bilaterally and arrive at some arrangement. These are the full set of options. We are yet to