India will not be impacted by Opec+ production cut, officials say

Industry executives said imports from Russia may rise further as talks are on to address difficulties in paying for Russian crude

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Indian refiners would continue to source Russian oil at discounts negotiated earlier, thereby negating the impact of the latest cut in crude oil production announced by the Opec+ group of nations, officials said on Tuesday.
Topics : India | OPEC | Crude Oil | Russia | Oil imports

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

India will not be impacted by Opec+ production cut, officials say

