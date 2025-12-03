Indian entrepreneurs need to think global to meet customer needs: Goenka

premium
"We have been working with the government on market factor reforms. So, labour has been addressed. The next two would be land and power as factors of production," Said Goenka.
Last week, Anant Goenka, vice chairman of the RPG group, took over as the president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). In a sit-down interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra and Gulveen Aulakh, Goenka explains the challenges and opportunities for India Inc as he sees it. Edited excerpts:
Q. We have seen gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) at 8.2 per cent, but the index of industrial production (IIP) data for October and goods and services tax (GST) numbers for November have not been very