Indian entrepreneurs need to think global to meet customer needs: Goenka

Last week, Anant Goenka, vice chairman of the RPG group, took over as the president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). In a sit-down interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra and Gulveen Aulakh, Goenka explains the challenges and opportunities for India Inc as he sees it. Edited excerpts:

Q. We have seen gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) at 8.2 per cent, but the index of industrial production (IIP) data for October and goods and services tax (GST) numbers for November have not been very