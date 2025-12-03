Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Indian entrepreneurs need to think global to meet customer needs: Goenka

Indian entrepreneurs need to think global to meet customer needs: Goenka

Anant Goenka optimistic on demand revival, outlines budget priorities including defense, electronics hubs, and export incentives

Anant Goenka
"We have been working with the government on market factor reforms. So, labour has been addressed. The next two would be land and power as factors of production," Said Goenka.

Asit Ranjan MishraGulveen Aulakh
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Last week, Anant Goenka, vice chairman of the RPG group, took over as the president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). In a sit-down interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra and Gulveen Aulakh, Goenka explains the challenges and opportunities for India Inc as he sees it. Edited excerpts:
 
Q. We have seen gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) at 8.2 per cent, but the index of industrial production (IIP) data for October and goods and services tax (GST) numbers for November have not been very
