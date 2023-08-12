Indian purchases of Russian crude slump by record 25% in August

Indian purchases of Russian crude declined by around 25 per cent in August, the steepest month on month drop in volume terms, with refiners expecting further falls amid contract negotiations for late September/October deliveries, unless the Russians offer bigger discounts, according to industry officials and ship tracking analysts. Higher crude procurement costs coupled with lower margins will hurt earnings at state-run refiners, analysts said.

Shipments of Russian oil loaded for India dropped to around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first two 12 days of August from 2.06 million bpd in July, according to