India's LNG resurgence may be short-circuited by rising costs of spot fuel

A Petronet official said term LNG from Qatar is available at around $10-$11/MMBtu, around $2/MMbtu cheaper than current spot levels | Photo: Bloomberg

India's rebounding liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, anchored by import facilities operated by state-run Petronet LNG, Shell, Indian Oil, and Adani, faces a threat from a sharp surge in global fuel prices. This comes when record temperatures prompt a surge in gas-fired generation, and a rebounding economy seeks more gas.

Prices of the Asian spot LNG benchmark broke above the oil-indexed term contracts for the first time this week since December, with Platt's Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) index surging by more than 60 per cent since early March, driven by strong demand growth in Asia, said Greg Molnar, gas analyst at the