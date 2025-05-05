ITAT Bar body flags high pendency of income tax cases at Delhi benches

The Delhi branch of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bar Association has raised serious concerns over the growing backlog of cases before the Delhi Benches of the ITAT. It has brought to the fore the deteriorating judicial environment marked by frequent adjournments, perceived bias, and non-compliance with binding court judgments.

“There is an unprecedented increase in instances where even the binding judgments of the Delhi High Court are not being followed, leading to dissent among members resulting in prolonged pendency of matters for months,” the association wrote to the president of ITAT, in a letter dated April 25.

