Monday, May 05, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / ITAT Bar body flags high pendency of income tax cases at Delhi benches

ITAT Bar body flags high pendency of income tax cases at Delhi benches

The Bar association claimed that Delhi has the "highest pendency" of cases among ITAT Benches, many involving complex legal issues and high revenue stakes

income tax bill, income tax, tax
Premium

According to a written reply by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha on March 18, tribunals across India have pendency of 23,175 direct tax cases, with ₹6.7 trillion in dispute

Monika Yadav
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi branch of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bar Association has raised serious concerns over the growing backlog of cases before the Delhi Benches of the ITAT. It has brought to the fore the deteriorating judicial environment marked by frequent adjournments, perceived bias, and non-compliance with binding court judgments.
 
“There is an unprecedented increase in instances where even the binding judgments of the Delhi High Court are not being followed, leading to dissent among members resulting in prolonged pendency of matters for months,” the association wrote to the president of ITAT, in a letter dated April 25.
 
Business
Topics : Income tax Nirmala Sitharaman Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon