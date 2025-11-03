Jaipur's decentralised solar panel plants soar to 121 with 5 additions

Five decentralised solar power plants of a combined capacity of 9.28 megawatts (Mw) were installed in Jaipur district last week, which are expected to benefit over 1300 farmers, a state government official said.

“Through these decentralised small solar power plants with a total capacity of 9.28 Mw, 1314 agricultural consumers falling in the respective 33/11 KV substation areas will be able to get electricity during the day,” the official said.

The plants were installed under the government’s PM-Kusum scheme.

Component A of the scheme provides for the installation of grid-connected plants with a maximum capacity of 2 Mw,