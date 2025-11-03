Monday, November 03, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaipur's decentralised solar panel plants soar to 121 with 5 additions

The Central government provides an assistance of up to ₹1.05 crore -- 30 per cent of the cost-- for the installation in Component C

More than three-quarters of these plants, 780 with a total capacity of 1,766 Mw, have been installed in Jodhpur Discom alone. Similarly, 117 plants with a capacity of 168 mW have been commissioned in Ajmer Discom, the official said. (Image: Bloomberg

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Five decentralised solar power plants of a combined capacity of 9.28 megawatts (Mw) were installed in Jaipur district last week, which are expected to benefit over 1300 farmers, a state government official said. 
 
“Through these decentralised small solar power plants with a total capacity of 9.28 Mw, 1314 agricultural consumers falling in the respective 33/11 KV substation areas will be able to get electricity during the day,” the official said.
 
The plants were installed under the government’s PM-Kusum scheme.
 
Component A of the scheme provides for the installation of grid-connected plants with a maximum capacity of 2 Mw,
