close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jaitley and Sitharaman: A look at divestment under the two NDA FMs

In his early days, PM Modi had said that the government would get out of most sectors, a vision which was given credence through the new policy of 'strategic sectors' announced by Sitharaman in 2020

Arup Roychoudhury New Delhi
Arun Jaitley, nirmala sitharaman
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
Follow Us
On May 29, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a press conference in Mumbai, said that the privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs) will go ahead as planned. This came as somewhat of a surprise to policy watchers as the plans for privatising two PSBs and one general insurer were announced two years ago. A top official told Business Standard that any PSB privatisation is unlikely to happen before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a proponent of divestment, and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administrations have had a better track record than United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments. In his early days, PM Modi had said that the government would get out of most sectors, a vision which was given credence through the new policy of ‘strategic sectors’ announced by Sitharaman in 2020.
After nine years of this administration, it would be instructive to compare the divestment and privatisatio
Or

Also Read

Govt panel may draft list of small public sector banks for privatisation

BJP wants to better its past record ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

PSB index soars 3%; these three constituents have zoomed over 50% in 1 mth

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

RBI's MPC starts deliberations on policy rate, decision on Thursday

India's internet economy to grow 6-fold to $1 trn by 2030: Report

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

Topics : Arun Jaitley Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi Arun Jaitely privatisation of public sector banks National Democratic Alliance ONGC PFC Russia Ukraine Conflict Divestment

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI's MPC starts deliberations on policy rate, decision on Thursday

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

India's internet economy to grow 6-fold to $1 trn by 2030: Report

smartphone, mobile, consumer, digital, online, telecom, internet, connectivity
2 min read

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

Palm oil, edible
2 min read

RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

Jyotiraditya Scindia
4 min read

Most Popular

Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification

Byju Raveendran
6 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty recoup losses; IKIO Lighting IPO sails through

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Image
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon