Joint satellite to port, unrest to stall key India-Bangladesh projects

It seems ages ago, but even in June this year, India and Bangladesh had agreed to launch a satellite in a “joint development” using an Indian launch vehicle. It is unlikely that discussions like these will happen for a long time in the post-Sheikh Hasina era in Bangladesh.

The satellite launch project was the cherry on top of a long list of projects the two countries had agreed upon in recent years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the “India-Bangladesh Maitree Satellite” would give a new dimension to bilateral cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the