Home / Economy / News / June e-way bills 2.6% lower than May, indicating possible GST moderation

June e-way bills 2.6% lower than May, indicating possible GST moderation

Intra-state e-way bills stood at 78.85 million in June, while inter-state e-way bills were at 40.60 million during the month

e-way bills (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)
The moderation in e-way bills comes even as India’s manufacturing sector posted robust growth in June. (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

The generation of e-way bills — a key indicator of goods movement in the country — eased slightly in June, hinting at a possible moderation in goods and services tax (GST) collection for the month. Data from the GST Network (GSTN) showed that 119.48 million e-way bills were generated in June, down 2.6 per cent from 122.65 million in May. 
Despite the month-on-month decline, the June figure marked a 19.3 per cent rise over the 100.1 million e-way bills generated in the same month last year. 
Sequentially, e-way bill volumes had increased by 2.83 per cent in May after a
