June e-way bills 2.6% lower than May, indicating possible GST moderation

The generation of e-way bills — a key indicator of goods movement in the country — eased slightly in June, hinting at a possible moderation in goods and services tax (GST) collection for the month. Data from the GST Network (GSTN) showed that 119.48 million e-way bills were generated in June, down 2.6 per cent from 122.65 million in May.

Despite the month-on-month decline, the June figure marked a 19.3 per cent rise over the 100.1 million e-way bills generated in the same month last year.

Sequentially, e-way bill volumes had increased by 2.83 per cent in May after a