Over 26 lakh Ujjwala applications pending as LPG coverage nears saturation

The 10.33 crore beneficiaries under the PMUY scheme may be expanded further, officials say

Subhayan Chakraborty
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

While the LPG coverage in the country has reached saturation levels, the number of pending applications under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) stood at more than 26 lakh, according to data submitted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to the Parliament.

On Thursday, the Ministry said LPG penetration in the country has reached near saturation levels, up from 62 per cent in April 2016, when the Ujjwala scheme was launched. Last month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) completed the release of 75 lakh additional PMUY connections in September 2023, as part of the third expansion of

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

