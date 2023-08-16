Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Maha coop sugar mills mull paying more to farmers as tax demand settles

In Maharashtra, the welfare of sugarcane farmers is a major political issue, particularly during elections

sugar, export
Premium

sugar (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Centre resolving the long-standing impasse over tax on payment of sugarcane price over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) or Statutory Minimum Price (SMP) through a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), several sugar mills in the cooperative sector are now considering paying a cane price that is Rs 20-30 per quintal more than the average FRP for the 2023-24 season to farmers, according to industry sources.

This could prove to be a windfall for farmers who are members of these cooperative sugar mills, a significant number of which are located in the politically crucial state of Maharashtra.

Also Read

Coop sugar factories urge PM Narendra Modi to revise minimum sale price

Co-0238, India's wonder sugarcane variety tries to get its juice back

Fair & remunerative price of Rs 315 per qtl for sugarcane this season: Govt

Centre hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 per quintal for 2023-24 season

Madhya Pradesh govt plans to pay insurance premium of small farmers

Urban poor most impacted by 15-month high in July inflation surge: CRISIL

CBDT issues detailed guidelines on taxation of traditional policies

Southern states hold nearly 30% of toll collected on national highways

Raj CM clears packages for 7 projects to boost investment of Rs 24,681 cr

Centre will 'intensify' efforts to control inflation: TV Somanathan

Topics : Maharashtra sugarcane farmers

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon