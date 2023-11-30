Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Major tax collections, barring personal income tax, decline in October

Centre's fiscal deficit till October at 45% of budget estimates, bit lower than last year's

Taxes
Premium

Indivjal Dhasmana
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Collections from major central taxes - corporation, central goods and services tax (CGST), excise duty and customs duty - before devolution to the states declined in October this financial year, leading to the total tax receipts dropping by 1.2 per cent at Rs 2.15 trillion compared to Rs 2.18 trillion in the corresponding month of 2022-23.

It was mainly personal income tax that saved the day for tax receipts. Collections under this head rose 31.1 per cent at Rs 69,583 crore in the month against Rs 53,057 crore a year ago, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday.

Corporation tax declined by over 13 per cent at Rs 30,686 crore in October this year

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

India's total tax receipts likely to exceed Budget Estimate in FY24

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Centre sees upside for FY24 GDP estimate after Q2: CEA Nageswaran

Pesticide industry opposes Maharashtra draft Bill on aid to farmers

Bank credit to industry decelerates to 5.4% in October, reveals RBI data

India beats expectations with GDP growth of 7.6% in July-Sept quarter

India's GDP expected to grow by 6.5% in FY24, says finance ministry

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Excise Duty cgst GST Direct tax receipts

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon