Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Maximising the minimum: A look at MSP promises in poll-bound states

Ensuring central procurement of surplus grains purchased by announcing hefty bonuses over the MSP is tricky

msp, agriculture, farmer
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
This election season has seen political parties take interesting positions through their promises, one of the more novel ones being the promise of an Indian Premier League team for Madhya Pradesh. However, once you look beyond the novelty, the promise of substantial rise in the minimum support price (MSP) stands out, particularly when seen against the extension of the free food grain programme by five years.

The hikes in wheat and paddy MSP in the key states that contribute a significant amount to the central pool would mean the Centre might find it difficult not to replicate the same increases nationally. MSPs are announced for the entire country, and states can only give a bonus on top of them.

But, ensuring central

Also Read

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Statsguru: 6 charts explain economic challenges for poll-bound states

FY24 supplementary grants: Major cash flow unlikely this winter session

Foodgrains free of cost to 800 mn people under PMGKAY for 1 yr: Food Min

Developing economies' quota in IMF key to global financial stability: CEA

Not working under any deadlines on India-UK FTA: Commerce secretary

DGTR initiates sou-motu investigation into dumping of 4 Chinese goods

Topics : minimum support price agriculture economy Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11Babar Azam Captaincy ResignIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon