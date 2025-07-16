Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / MCA's Version 3 portal sees smoother run after initial user glitches

MCA's Version 3 portal sees smoother run after initial user glitches

Launched in January with 38 e-Forms, the MCA Version 3 portal is now seeing fewer login and filing issues, with ICAI support and gradual improvement in data retrieval

generative AI in search, GenAI search impact, future of internet search, AI chatbots vs search engines, GenAI vs SEO, generative engine optimisation (GEO), AI-driven marketing, search engine transformation 2025, conversational AI search, AI summaries
premium

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started a dedicated helpline service from Monday to Friday between 11.00 am and 5.30 pm for those facing issues with the portal

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Version 3 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal is off to a good start after facing a host of glitches and complaints from users following its initial launch two years ago. The latest version of the MCA portal, with the final 38 new e-Forms, was launched on January 14.
 
The revised forms are designed to enhance compliance efficiency and clarity through intelligent linked filings, auto-prefill with data validation, increased file size limits, and an offline mode for greater flexibility and accessibility.
 
Professionals such as company secretaries and chartered accountants using the new portal said login and registration have
Topics : Ministry of Corporate Affairs corporate chartered accountants
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon