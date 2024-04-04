Sensex (    %)
                             
Meity chips away at doubt, defends its domestic semiconductor policy

Govt's sequential approach targets mature nodes, foreseeing a conservative $100 billion chip demand in five years

Semiconductor chips
Semiconductors (Photo: Bloomberg)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
The domestic market demand for 28 nanometre (nm) and above semiconductor chips in 2023 is in the range of $17-20 billion annually, according to estimates by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), said a top official in the ministry.

This accounts for around half of the total domestic semiconductor chip market requirement, which is pegged between $35 million and $40 billion in 2023.

According to a broader estimate by Counterpoint Research, between 2025 and 2030, the total semiconductor demand in India will be $600 billion. Of this, the 28 nm and above market is expected to be 30-35 per cent,

Topics : semiconductor industry semiconductor information technology Automotive

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

