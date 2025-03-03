MGNREGA work demand higher than last year for fourth straight month

Households demanding work under the flagship MGNREGA scheme remained higher than the last financial year for the fourth straight month this fiscal in the month of February. As per latest data sourced from the MGNREGS website, around 21.8 million households have sought work under the scheme in February 2025, which was around 3 per cent more than the same month last year. Infact, since November 2024 demand for work has been higher than its corresponding month of last financial year. Meanwhile, available funds for the scheme seems to be falling short of the expenditure and as on March 3, a negative net balance of Rs 18,681.24 crore is reflected in the books. Total payment due as on March 3, 2025 across India is around Rs 14239.17 crore of which unskilled wages is just around Rs 929.14 crore (6.52 per cent) while the bulk pertains to payment for materials used. Among states which have the highest negative balance include Bihar (Rs -2082 crore), Maharashtra, (Rs -2758 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs -3443 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs -2817 crore).