Monday, March 03, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / MGNREGA work demand higher than last year for fourth straight month

MGNREGA work demand higher than last year for fourth straight month

Meanwhile, available funds for the scheme seems to be falling short of the expenditure and as on March 3, a negative net balance of Rs 18,681.24 crore is reflected in the books

Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Households demanding work under the flagship MGNREGA scheme remained higher than the last financial year for the fourth straight month this fiscal in the month of February. As per latest data sourced from the MGNREGS website, around 21.8 million households have sought work under the scheme in February 2025, which was around 3 per cent more than the same month last year. Infact, since November 2024 demand for work has been higher than its corresponding month of last financial year. Meanwhile, available funds for the scheme seems to be falling short of the expenditure and as on March 3, a negative net balance of Rs 18,681.24 crore is reflected in the books. Total payment due as on March 3, 2025 across India is around Rs 14239.17 crore of which unskilled wages is just around Rs 929.14 crore (6.52 per cent) while the bulk pertains to payment for materials used. Among states which have the highest negative balance include Bihar (Rs -2082 crore), Maharashtra, (Rs -2758 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs -3443 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs -2817 crore).  
 

More From This Section

PremiumCapex

Centre's January capital expenditure up 51%, railways spending rises 11%

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

Lenders must be empathetic to MSMEs in distress: RBI Deputy Governor

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Only unemployment, inflation manufactured in bulk under Modi govt: Rahul

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

Power consumption grows slightly to 131.54 billion units in Feb, shows data

popcorn

Uttar Pradesh govt aims to double maize production to 2.73 mt by 2027

Topics : MGNREGA Employment in India urban employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon