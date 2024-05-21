Business Standard
Hero Electric, Benling India barred from all EV incentive schemes

MHI to write to FinMin on a wider ban in all government schemes

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has debarred Hero Electric and Benling India, two defaulters under its flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase-II (FAME-II) scheme, from participating in any of its incentive programmes in future.

This action follows the ministry’s findings that the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines were violated by these two companies, senior officials told Business Standard. The PMP guidelines under the flagship FAME scheme are designed to increase domestic value addition.
 
“Hero Electric and Benling India have been debarred from all schemes of the MHI for two years under the General Financial Rules
First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

