Ministries set to miss deadline? Govt's 100 days program face uncertainty

Ministries set to miss deadline? Govt's 100 days program face uncertainty

The government's 100-day timetable is set to conclude by mid-September, yet very few departments are publicly updating their progress toward meeting their targets

NDA, NDA meeting
PM Narendra Modi with BJP President J P Nadda, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at PM's residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

By the end of this month, ministers from every central government department were expected to hold town hall meetings with employees to assess the operational readiness of the 100 Days Program. However, these meetings have not happened so far.

Even before the General Elections were announced in March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked each department to prepare a list of 100 days programmes. The programmes for each were supposed to include a list of targets to achieve in the first three months of the new government. 

The programmes, meant to create a pace in the working

