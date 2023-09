Banks must not classify customer complaints as queries, says RBI

Inflation a cause of worry for FMCG companies; margins could take a hit

Brazil, Mexico, India in good position to attract capital, says Haddad

Centre likely to lower basmati MEP, tightens stock limits on tur and urad

Staggered withdrawal of monsoon likely to lift rabi sowing prospects

Icra Q4 net profit up 14.5% YoY to Rs 38.6 cr; revenue rises 16.4%

Loan securitisation up by a healthy 41% to Rs 1.8 trn in FY23: Icra

India Inc's credit quality outlook positive for FY24, say Crisil and Icra

Retail loans given by NBFCs to grow 18-20% in FY24, says Icra report

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

Indian private defence firms will supply equipment worth Rs 60,000 crore to the military during the fiscal years ending March 31, 2024 and 2025 (FY24 and FY25), according to a

