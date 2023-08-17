Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Sustainable, planned stay with Indian food: What Indian travellers want

Looking back at the last year, people from Vietnam (95 per cent) and India (89 per cent) embarked on the most journeys

travel, business travel, airport
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A majority of Indian travellers prefer a planned itinerary and book places to visit, and eateries, etc, in advance. About 85 per cent are also likely to choose sustainable accommodation, with 60 per cent considering it crucial to have access to Indian food while travelling. These findings are a part of the APAC Travel Confidence Index 2023, released by online travel agency Booking.com on Thursday.
 
The report added that nearly half (42 per cent) of Indian travellers trust digital travel platforms, and that 3 in 5 Indians prefer to travel during long weekends.
 

Also Read

Indians spent a record amount on foreign travel in 2022. Here's how much

Broke rules while travelling on train? Here're fines you may have to pay

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Student travel insurance cover: Buy before setting off to study abroad

Indians spent nearly $10 billion on foreign travel in April-December

Investment cycle gaining momentum, envisaged capex to jump over 80%: RBI

Oil rises on strong travel demand, China's move to soothe economic woes

ESIC added 2.02 million members, 24,298 new establishments in June

Participation of non-bank entities in govt debt mkt rose during pandemic

Tightening India-US 10-year bond yield spread puts rupee under pressure

Topics : Indians travelling abroad online travel portals

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon