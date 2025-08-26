Multiplexes seek GST relief on tickets, F&B and push for ease of business

Multiplex chains in India are seeking rationalisation in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on movie tickets, with tickets placed in the lower 5 per cent slab to make cinema-going more affordable for audiences.

Industry executives said they also expect inclusion of input tax credit (ITC) on the food and beverage (F&B) segment to boost overall business. Additionally, they have requested a single-window clearance for licences to ease business processes. These measures, they believe, will give exhibitors confidence to add more screens at a faster rate of 10 per cent annually.

Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI), told