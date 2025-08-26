Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Multiplexes seek GST relief on tickets, F&B and push for ease of business

Multiplexes seek GST relief on tickets, F&B and push for ease of business

Multiplexes want GST reforms on tickets and F&B, along with single-window clearance, to make cinema more affordable and help boost screen growth to 10 per cent annually

Goods and services tax, gst
premium

Currently, the GST on movie tickets is 12 per cent for tickets priced up to Rs 100 and 18 per cent for tickets priced above Rs 100.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multiplex chains in India are seeking rationalisation in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on movie tickets, with tickets placed in the lower 5 per cent slab to make cinema-going more affordable for audiences.
 
Industry executives said they also expect inclusion of input tax credit (ITC) on the food and beverage (F&B) segment to boost overall business. Additionally, they have requested a single-window clearance for licences to ease business processes. These measures, they believe, will give exhibitors confidence to add more screens at a faster rate of 10 per cent annually.
 
Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI), told
Topics : GST collection Indian multiplexes goods and service tax
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon