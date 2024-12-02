Business Standard
NCAP's silent crisis: Air pollution rises while funds gather dust

The NCAP set a goal of reducing PM10 levels by 40 per cent or achieving the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by 2025-26

Nitin Kumar
Dec 02 2024

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019 to improve air quality in 131 cities, has shown limited progress as rising pollution levels and underutilisation of funds raise concerns about its effectiveness. While 18 cities achieved their PM10 ((particulate matter 10 microns or less in diameter) reduction target of meeting the 60 micrograms per cubic metre of air threshold by 2023-24 (FY24), data from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) reveals that 30 cities recorded an increase in PM10 levels compared to 2017-18 (FY18), indicating deteriorating air quality.
 
The NCAP set a goal of reducing PM10
