Nine-year shift: Taxpayers' income distribution less tilted to super-rich

The distribution of gross income among individual income taxpayers has become slightly less skewed towards the super-rich over a nine-year period, compared to the bottom and middle groups of taxpayers, reveals data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

According to the data, gross total income of the top 1 per cent of individual taxpayers (the super-rich) as a proportion of total income of all individual taxpayers has decreased from 15.9 per cent in Assessment Year (AY) 2013-14 to