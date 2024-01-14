Sensex (    %)
                        
No headway on digital competition law as committee terms ends

In December 2022, a parliamentary committee on finance suggested the need for a digital competition law in its report

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

The government has made no progress in finalising the proposed digital competition law, as the term of the committee assigned to examine it ended in December.

Sources reveal that the committee, which has already received approximately six extensions, is likely to receive another. However, it is reported that the committee has not convened in several months and has not reached a consensus on implementing ex-ante regulations for major technology firms.

"There is ongoing debate regarding the potential negative impact of these regulations on innovation. Striking a balance between innovation and regulation remains unresolved," said an individual familiar with the situation.

Topics : Competition Commission of India competition law Ministry of Corporate Affairs

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon