No headway on digital competition law as committee terms ends

The government has made no progress in finalising the proposed digital competition law, as the term of the committee assigned to examine it ended in December.

Sources reveal that the committee, which has already received approximately six extensions, is likely to receive another. However, it is reported that the committee has not convened in several months and has not reached a consensus on implementing ex-ante regulations for major technology firms.

"There is ongoing debate regarding the potential negative impact of these regulations on innovation. Striking a balance between innovation and regulation remains unresolved," said an individual familiar with the situation.