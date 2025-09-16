Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / No interest on capital goods cleared into DTA after use in bonded warehouse

No interest on capital goods cleared into DTA after use in bonded warehouse

Manufacturing in bonded warehouses is covered under Section 65 of the Customs Act, 1962 (CA 62) and Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse (No. 2) Regulations, 2019 (MOOWR)

interest rates, finance, profit
premium

S.No.17 of the notification 8/2017-IT (Rate) dated June 28, 2017 (as amended) covers ‘leasing or rental services without operator’ against the service code 9973.

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

We have an EOU for research & development (R&D) services. We import inputs like reagents duty free. We now want to provide R&D services to a special economic zone (SEZ) unit. Do we have to pay the duty on the inputs that we use for providing such services?
 
Para 11 of notification 52/2003-Cus dated 31.3.003 says that ‘nothing contained in this notification shall apply to the goods imported by a service sector export-oriented undertaking… who does not directly export services out of India’. However, Para 3 of the notification requires you to reverse only the BCD on the inputs, ‘notwithstanding
Topics : Finance News Advance tax ruling Interest Rates Capital goods manufacturing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon