No interest on capital goods cleared into DTA after use in bonded warehouse

We have an EOU for research & development (R&D) services. We import inputs like reagents duty free. We now want to provide R&D services to a special economic zone (SEZ) unit. Do we have to pay the duty on the inputs that we use for providing such services?

Para 11 of notification 52/2003-Cus dated 31.3.003 says that ‘nothing contained in this notification shall apply to the goods imported by a service sector export-oriented undertaking… who does not directly export services out of India’. However, Para 3 of the notification requires you to reverse only the BCD on the inputs, ‘notwithstanding