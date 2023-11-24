Sensex (-0.07%)
NRIs may get bigger play through Gift City foreign portfolio investors

At present, the combined holdings of NRIs and OCIs in a global fund have to be less than 50 per cent, while that of a single NRI or OCI is capped at 25 per cent

Gift City
Premium

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may allow non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) greater exposure to domestic equities if their investments are sent through foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered at the Gift City International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The proposal will be taken during Sebi’s board meeting on Saturday along with other key agenda items such as easing of voluntary delisting mechanism and introduction of a regulatory framework for real estate fractional ownership platforms, said people in the know. 

At present, the combined holdings of NRIs and OCIs in a global fund have to be less than 50 per cent, while that of a single NRI or OCI is capped at 25 per cent.

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

