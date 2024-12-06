Business Standard
NSO may release monthly jobs data for rural, urban areas from March-end

Currently, the NSO releases the PLFS data for urban areas on a quarterly and yearly basis, while for rural areas it is released only annually

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

With the aim of increasing the availability of data on labour markets, the National Statistics Office (NSO) is likely to start releasing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data on a monthly basis from the end of March, official sources told Business Standard. The monthly data will be made available for both rural and urban areas.
 
Currently, the NSO releases the PLFS data for urban areas on a quarterly and yearly basis, while for rural areas it is released only annually.
 
"Come March, we will start releasing the unemployment data on a monthly basis, on par with developed economies. The
