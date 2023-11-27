Sensex (-0.07%)
Onion exports dip 85% in November as minimum export price kicks in

The export price before the duty was levied was somewhere around $320 per tonne free-on-board (around Rs 2,650 per quintal)

Onion (Photos by : Kamlesh Pednekar)
Premium

Around 263 tonnes were exported to Bangladesh in November (till November 21) | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Onion export from India slumped in the first 21 days of November this year as against the same month last year ever since the Centre notified a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne and also due to delay in harvest because of uneven weather.

The data sourced from private agencies shows exports, which were going down since the Centre imposed a hefty import tax of 40 per cent in August, further dropped after the MEP was imposed in late October.

In September, the data based on internal research by SilkRoute.ag, a global agritrade company based in Dubai, shows India exported around 166,711.31 tonnes, almost 48.11 per cent less than the exports during the same month last year.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

