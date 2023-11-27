Onion exports dip 85% in November as minimum export price kicks in

Onion export from India slumped in the first 21 days of November this year as against the same month last year ever since the Centre notified a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne and also due to delay in harvest because of uneven weather.

The data sourced from private agencies shows exports, which were going down since the Centre imposed a hefty import tax of 40 per cent in August, further dropped after the MEP was imposed in late October.

In September, the data based on internal research by SilkRoute.ag, a global agritrade company based in Dubai, shows India exported around 166,711.31 tonnes, almost 48.11 per cent less than the exports during the same month last year.