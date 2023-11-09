Over 100,000 small and mid-sized companies flout e-invoicing norms

Over 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses are non-compliant with e-invoicing norms under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, a mandatory requirement for businesses with an annual turnover of over Rs 5 crore.

E-invoicing provides real-time access to invoices that are prepared by the supplier on the purchase of goods, allowing faster accessibility to input tax credit, thereby limiting the manipulation of fake credit as it has to be generated before the transaction.

“The default has been reported mainly in businesses with a turnover between Rs 5 crore and Rs 20 crore,” a senior official informed Business Standard.