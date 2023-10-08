Personal guarantee to attract 18% GST in exceptional considerations

Biggest-ever round of oil and gas blocks may be open for bidding in Nov

India, Tanzania to sign 15 agreements with eye on $10 bn trade: Makamba

Assembly polls: The age-old debate on OPS vs NPS is not retired hurt, yet

Crisis brewing in Darjeeling's tea gardens; several owners looking to sell

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

The personal guarantee offered by directors and promoters to a bank against credit sanctioned to the company may be subject to goods and services tax (GST), if there is a

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com