Pesticide industry opposes Maharashtra draft Bill on aid to farmers

Leading pesticide manufacturers and formulators have opposed the Maharashtra government’s draft Bill seeking to provide compensation to farmers for incurring financial losses due to the use of adulterated and spurious seeds, insecticides and fertilisers, saying it will lead to unfair claims and put genuine suppliers to excessive checks and scrutiny.



Following incidents of the use of adulterated insecticides, seeds and fertilisers causing financial losses to farmers, the Maharashtra government introduced the draft Bill to make provisions for special compensation to farmers.



They argue that if the legislation is enacted and implemented, farmers and end-users of insecticides and pesticides will claim compensation from manufacturers without following agricultural practices and guidelines for the safe and judicious use of pesticides.