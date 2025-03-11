Piyush Goyal likely to visit US later this month with revised tariff offer

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal may visit Washington later this month with a revised list of tariff reductions that India is willing to offer, according to people aware of the matter. The visit would aim to shield India from the impact of reciprocal tariffs — designed to match other countries’ tariffs, taxes, and non-tariff barriers — which the Donald Trump administration plans to implement from April 2.

The US visit, Goyal’s second in less than a month, signals New Delhi’s urgency to defer the imposition of reciprocal tariffs. The minister had last week met key Trump administration officials