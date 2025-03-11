Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal likely to visit US later this month with revised tariff offer

Piyush Goyal likely to visit US later this month with revised tariff offer

This could be the Commerce minister's second visit to US in less than a month

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Premium

Shreya Nandi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal may visit Washington later this month with a revised list of tariff reductions that India is willing to offer, according to people aware of the matter. The visit would aim to shield India from the impact of reciprocal tariffs — designed to match other countries’ tariffs, taxes, and non-tariff barriers — which the Donald Trump administration plans to implement from April 2.
 
The US visit, Goyal’s second in less than a month, signals New Delhi’s urgency to defer the imposition of reciprocal tariffs. The minister had last week met key Trump administration officials
Topics : Piyush Goyal US India relations tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon