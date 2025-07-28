Monday, July 28, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
71,000 offers made in second round of PM internship scheme pilot

71,000 offers made in second round of PM internship scheme pilot

Over 4.5 lakh applications received for 1.18 lakh internship opportunities in the PM Internship Scheme's second pilot phase; low joining rate noted in first round

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme’s Pilot Project has received applications nearly four times the total 1.18 lakh internship opportunities offered by 327 companies, according to a parliamentary reply. However, these companies have made a total of 71,000 internship offers so far, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
 
“Currently, rolling out of offers and the process of acceptances and joining by interns is in progress,” the reply stated. In the first round of the pilot project, fewer than 15 per cent of candidates who were offered internships ended up joining the scheme.
 
