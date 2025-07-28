71,000 offers made in second round of PM internship scheme pilot

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme’s Pilot Project has received applications nearly four times the total 1.18 lakh internship opportunities offered by 327 companies, according to a parliamentary reply. However, these companies have made a total of 71,000 internship offers so far, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“Currently, rolling out of offers and the process of acceptances and joining by interns is in progress,” the reply stated. In the first round of the pilot project, fewer than 15 per cent of candidates who were offered internships ended up joining the scheme.

