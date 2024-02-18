Sensex (    %)
                        
Overseas visits: Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh, who travelled the most?

Data suggests that while Modi has spent fewer days abroad than his predecessor - 275 days versus Singh's 306 - he has travelled more widely and strenuously than any other Indian PM

Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh & Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Archis Mohan
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, from which he returned home Thursday, was probably his last foreign visit in his current term.
 
According to data available on the websites of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi has undertaken 76 foreign visits as prime minister since his maiden visit to Bhutan on June 15-16, 2014.
 
His predecessor, Manmohan Singh, completed 73 foreign visits in his 10 years at the helm, from his first to Thailand to attend the BIMSTEC Summit on July 29, 2004 to his last

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

