Proteins vs beverages: Gnawing spending gaps in some states, shows data

The gaps in urban areas were even wider, with urban Gujarat spending ₹17 and urban Punjab ₹12 on beverages and processed foods for every ₹1 spent on eggs, fish and meat

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Some large states’ spending on beverages and processed foods is nine times as much as that on high-quality proteins like eggs, fish and meat, shows Household Consumption Expenditure (HCE) survey data for 2023-24.
 
In states like Gujarat and Punjab, for every rupee spent on protein-rich diet, the spend on beverages and processed foods was ₹9-17. Other big states like Karnataka and Rajasthan also had wide spending gaps.
 
A factsheet with initial data from the HCE survey, which provides estimates of peoples’ spending at the national and state levels, was released in December; it was followed by a more detailed report
Topics : household budget consumption consumer spending

