India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

India’s goods exports may see a marginal impact from a recession in Germany but the merchandise outbound shipment was anyway expected to slow down in 2023-24.
The impact will be large if recession in Germany spreads to other countries in the Eurozone, but experts believe there won’t be a significant drop in EU’s GDP.
Germany — the largest economy in Europe and the fourth largest in the world — slipped into recession after it witnessed a dip in the first quarter of 2023. Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) was down 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 against a drop of 0.5 per cent during the last quarter of 2022.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or