India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

Germany — the largest economy in Europe and the fourth largest in the world — slipped into recession after it witnessed a dip in the first quarter of 2023. Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) was down 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 against a drop of 0.5 per cent during the last quarter of 2022.

The impact will be large if recession in Germany spreads to other countries in the Eurozone, but experts believe there won’t be a significant drop in EU’s GDP.