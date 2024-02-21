Refining reality: World expects India to go past China in global oil demand

India’s ambitions for its refining sector haven’t quite translated into action on the ground. This has implications for energy security, fuel imports and domestic demand.

There was a time when delays by India in planning projects were insulated from the world economy. Not anymore.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects India to be the biggest driver of growth in global oil demand in the coming decade, displacing China. So, domestic policies in the energy sector have a significant impact on the flow of global investment, and spill over to climate change management.

Aware of the world’s eyes on India as a prime destination