Remittance to foreign print media for ads allowed from EEFC account

Subsequent to imposition of 25 per cent duty on steel and aluminum by the Trump administration, our US buyer has asked us to send a declaration that calls for details like the origin of the steel and aluminium used in making our product, their purchase price, the mill certificate etc. We seek your advice on furnishing these details.

This seems to be a requirement under the US laws and so, I think you should proceed as per the requirements of the Customer.

We want to import certain machinery from the US. We are keen that the US manufacturer uses one